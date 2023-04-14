Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is -6.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.1% higher than the price target low of $20.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is -0.01% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. SJT registered 18.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.73. Distance from 52-week low is 34.17% and -31.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2586.60%).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.70% this year

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 44.19M with Short Float at 2.96%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 48.22% up over the past 12 months and Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) that is 93.27% higher over the same period. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -26.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.