Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is 7.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $475.77 and a high of $611.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $579.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.78%.

Currently trading at $591.13, the stock is 4.96% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.15% off its SMA200. TMO registered 0.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.79.

The stock witnessed a 6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $229.62B and $44.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.52 and Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.00M, and float is at 384.43M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 238 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 212 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASPER MARC N, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $553.79 per share for a total of $4.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59155.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $544.49 per share for $4.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66655.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $571.96 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 128,705 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.61% down over the past 12 months.