Innovid Corp. (CTV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) is -54.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $6.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -41.46% and -53.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -12.92% at the moment leaves the stock -67.93% off its SMA200. CTV registered -87.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -44.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.18%, and is -27.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.65% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $103.13M and $127.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.41% and -87.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.10%).

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.72M, and float is at 111.66M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Innovid Corp. (CTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Netter Zvika, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Netter Zvika sold 83,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $98705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.72 million shares.

Innovid Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Chalozin Tal (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 14,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $1.18 per share for $17175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.3 million shares of the CTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Andreev-Kaspin Tanya (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,402 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $17173.0. The insider now directly holds 318,048 shares of Innovid Corp. (CTV).