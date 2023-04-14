International Seaways Inc. (INSW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is 13.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.76 and a high of $51.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSW stock was last observed hovering at around $39.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.6% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 19.64% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.18, the stock is -2.06% and -6.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 15.47% off its SMA200. INSW registered 114.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.82.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.85%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $864.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.74% and -21.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Seaways Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 323.90% this year

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.05M, and float is at 34.93M with Short Float at 3.25%.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pribor Jeffrey, the company’s SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T. SEC filings show that Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $41.31 per share for a total of $41310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74973.0 shares.

International Seaways Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Small James D III (CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $42.80 per share for $21400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67323.0 shares of the INSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Day Randee E (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $45.26 for $90520.0. The insider now directly holds 20,116 shares of International Seaways Inc. (INSW).