Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Volatility At 10.76%, Should You Add A Position?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 24.93% and -12.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 18.98% at the moment leaves the stock -47.35% off its SMA200. LPTX registered -74.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.46%, and is 27.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 11.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -77.42% from its 52-week high.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.24M, and float is at 82.38M with Short Float at 13.82%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.20% down over the past 12 months.