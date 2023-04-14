MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.92 and a high of $32.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $30.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.9% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.69% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.07, the stock is 1.25% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. MDU registered 10.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.99%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 14929 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.66 and Fwd P/E is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.67% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 201.62M with Short Float at 0.78%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times.