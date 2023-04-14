Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is -3.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.67% off the consensus price target high of $1350.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.67% higher than the price target low of $1350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is 5.92% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -33.55% off its SMA200. MDGS registered -70.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.72%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $59.99M and $42.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -74.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.00% this year

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61M, and Short Float at -.