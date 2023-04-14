Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 3.33% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 13.52% off its SMA200. MFG registered 17.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.03%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 52420 employees, a market worth around $37.34B and $15.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.76. Profit margin for the company is -39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.00% this year

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.00%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $10.06 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.09 million shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -25.27% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is 6.61% higher over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is 32.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.