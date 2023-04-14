New Big Money Means Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) is 16.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.42 and a high of $40.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APAM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $34.31, the stock is 9.90% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. APAM registered -9.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.46.

The stock witnessed a 13.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.01%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has around 549 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $993.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.00% and -14.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.80%).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.46M, and float is at 65.71M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Samuel Bentson, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Sellers Samuel Bentson sold 9,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $36.11 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15568.0 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 2.83% up over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is -0.44% lower over the same period. WisdomTree Inc. (WT) is 7.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.