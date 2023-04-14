New Big Money Means Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $54.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $39062500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $39062500.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $39062500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 16.43% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -79.85% off its SMA200. CEI registered -95.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.66.

The stock witnessed a 22.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is 9.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.83% and -96.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 17.79M with Short Float at 8.93%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.