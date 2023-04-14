New Big Money Means Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -16.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $77.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.34% off the consensus price target high of $100.05 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 89.95% higher than the price target low of $66.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is 1.33% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -10.31% off its SMA200. CD registered 16.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.80%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $661.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.71. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.14% and -27.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.94M, and float is at 176.61M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -32.24% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -27.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.