New Big Money Means Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is -66.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 14.07% and -22.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -64.63% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -70.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.19.

The stock witnessed a 29.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.25%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 15.54% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $8.83M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.56% and -85.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.83M, and float is at 10.92M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -11.97% lower over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -19.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.