New Big Money Means Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) is 426.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INZY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 29.81% and 64.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 96.42% off its SMA200. INZY registered 18.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.32%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.72.

The stock witnessed a 89.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 219.65%, and is 12.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.38% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 458.02% and -10.81% from its 52-week high.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.79M, and float is at 39.82M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hopfner Robert Lorne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 344,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.54 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.21 million shares.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Hopfner Robert Lorne (Director) bought a total of 156,766 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $4.16 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.87 million shares of the INZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Hopfner Robert Lorne (Director) acquired 51,074 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,712,228 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY).