New Big Money Means MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.44% higher than the price target low of $15.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.10, the stock is 11.37% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 5.01% off its SMA200. MAG registered -17.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.94%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$113.06.

The stock witnessed a 18.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.39%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 74.21 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -23.66% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.30% this year

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.88M, and float is at 97.88M with Short Float at 1.94%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 3.02% up over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -42.09% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -10.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.