New Big Money Means Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 3.35% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 0.04% off its SMA200. NEA registered -10.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.57%.

The stock witnessed a 4.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.16%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 0.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.25% and -11.93% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.04M, and float is at 299.03M with Short Float at 0.04%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTH TERENCE J, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that TOTH TERENCE J sold 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $51951.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.