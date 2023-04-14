New Big Money Means Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -0.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $33.94, the stock is 6.58% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.05% off its SMA200. PBA registered -12.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.91 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Distance from 52-week low is 14.70% and -20.59% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.34M, and float is at 549.82M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.69% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 52.43% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -13.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.