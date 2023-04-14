New Big Money Means PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) is -61.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 79.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -7.94% and -32.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 7.44% at the moment leaves the stock -64.74% off its SMA200. CELL registered -82.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.04.

The stock witnessed a -22.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.26%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $96.48M and $78.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.27% and -84.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.60%).

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhenomeX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.40M, and float is at 58.15M with Short Float at 5.15%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.61% down over the past 12 months and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is 32.27% higher over the same period. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is -24.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.