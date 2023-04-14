NOW Inc. (DNOW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is -14.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $14.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is 1.54% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -7.88% off its SMA200. DNOW registered 5.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.80%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 2425 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.87% and -27.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.30% this year

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.00M, and float is at 108.95M with Short Float at 0.95%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading 11.28% up over the past 12 months.