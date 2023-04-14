Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) is -0.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $13.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NZF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is 1.82% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.49% off its SMA200. NZF registered -11.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.18%.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -14.16% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.39M, and float is at 165.38M with Short Float at 0.09%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMB DAVID J, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that LAMB DAVID J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $11.66 per share for a total of $69960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that TOTH TERENCE J (Trustee) bought a total of 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $12.04 per share for $25897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3450.0 shares of the NZF stock.