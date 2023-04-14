OceanPal Inc. (OP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) is -73.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -17.44% and -44.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -17.22% at the moment leaves the stock -87.38% off its SMA200. OP registered -94.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.61%, and is -10.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.70% and -95.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Analyst Forecasts

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.23M, and float is at 22.84M with Short Float at 1.59%.