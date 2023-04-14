REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -17.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -2.84% and -20.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock -54.70% off its SMA200. REE registered -83.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.88%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.32.

The stock witnessed a -23.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.82%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.97% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.04% and -85.34% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 297.82M, and float is at 202.33M with Short Float at 1.06%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.