Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is 4.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.65 and a high of $64.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $56.16, the stock is 1.55% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. STNG registered 159.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.96%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.80% and -12.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.20% this year

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.82M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 8.29%.