Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Volatility At 3.42%, Should You Add A Position?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is -22.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $20.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $23.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.24% off the consensus price target high of $26.23 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.65% higher than the price target low of $18.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.10, the stock is -4.85% and -15.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -18.06% off its SMA200. ASAI registered -16.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.85.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.33%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $10.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.35% and -32.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.20M, and float is at 186.95M with Short Float at 1.89%.