Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 25.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.36 and a high of $320.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $248.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.45% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.46% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -56.39% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $258.04, the stock is 18.09% and 28.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 10.52% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 22.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 28.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.30%, and is 11.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $9.75B and $489.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.38 and Fwd P/E is 57.68. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.63% and -19.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.00%).

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shockwave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.18M, and float is at 35.72M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zacharias Isaac, the company’s President, CCO. SEC filings show that Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $215.69 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74078.0 shares.

Shockwave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that WATKINS FRANK T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $200.67 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3796.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, PUCKETT DAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $200.74 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 33,658 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV).