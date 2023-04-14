Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is -8.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $25.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.53, the stock is 2.47% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -14.70% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -30.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.43%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 12025 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $5.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.91% and -32.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.87M, and float is at 108.43M with Short Float at 9.74%.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wiggins Rocky, the company’s SVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $24700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33869.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -12.67% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -19.77% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -24.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.