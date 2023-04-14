Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -82.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -18.28% and -50.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -87.10% off its SMA200. TENX registered -97.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.26%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.33%, and is 11.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.07% and -97.59% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.40% this year

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.40M, and float is at 21.84M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.