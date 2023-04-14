The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.82 and a high of $163.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $154.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $158.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.54% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.15% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.79, the stock is -0.90% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.59% off its SMA200. SJM registered 10.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.59%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $16.48B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.15. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.35% and -5.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.50M, and float is at 101.92M with Short Float at 3.72%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMUCKER RICHARD K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 51,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $154.27 per share for a total of $7.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Knudsen Jeannette L (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $153.96 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17561.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Penrose Jill R (Chief People Officer) disposed off 4,795 shares at an average price of $152.74 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 11.09% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -5.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.