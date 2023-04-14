Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -74.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 1.23% and -37.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing 15.38% at the moment leaves the stock -86.55% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -89.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a -12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.50%, and is 25.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.37% over the week and 12.26% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $4.73M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.92% and -94.25% from its 52-week high.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Analyst Forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.68M, and float is at 3.66M with Short Float at 14.29%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.