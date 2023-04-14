Unisys Corporation (UIS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is -20.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $19.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 11.80% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 5.97% at the moment leaves the stock -43.82% off its SMA200. UIS registered -77.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.43%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $276.58M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.26% and -78.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.79M, and float is at 65.82M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS LEE D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $87400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -17.39% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -42.11% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 19.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.