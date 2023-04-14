Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 15.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $233.01 and a high of $327.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $326.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.98%.

Currently trading at $333.35, the stock is 7.16% and 10.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 18.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.06%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $85.78B and $8.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.50. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.06% and 1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.00M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 202 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 161 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanna Bastiano, the company’s EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies. SEC filings show that Sanna Bastiano sold 522 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $315.81 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47280.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that WAGNER CHARLES F JR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $305.38 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49611.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, WAGNER CHARLES F JR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $296.39 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 51,379 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -4.20% down over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 31.19% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is 9.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.