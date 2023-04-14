Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is -11.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -0.72% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 47.60% off its SMA200. WDH registered 103.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 173.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has around 2936 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $407.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.12% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Analyst Forecasts

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.20% this year

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.36M, and float is at 306.96M with Short Float at 0.17%.