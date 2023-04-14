Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Volatility At 2.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is 16.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $50.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $46.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.29% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -13.95% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.72, the stock is 5.73% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.43% off its SMA200. WERN registered 25.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.57.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.58%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $3.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.36% and -7.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.20M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tapio Carmen A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.20 per share for a total of $49373.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6284.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 4.12% up over the past 12 months. Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) is 19.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.