Which institution holds the most shares in Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is 3.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $47.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.48% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.79, the stock is 4.57% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 5.34% off its SMA200. AL registered -5.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.16%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $2.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.19. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.75% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.80% this year

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 103.72M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willis Gregory B, the company’s EVP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $42.79 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63889.0 shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Levy Grant A (EVP) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $39.27 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $33.86 for $67730.0. The insider now directly holds 1,205,558 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) that is trading 14.85% up over the past 12 months. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is 33.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.