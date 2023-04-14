Which institution holds the most shares in Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is -44.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.10 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is 6.88% and -34.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 14.27% at the moment leaves the stock -67.63% off its SMA200. AUD registered -95.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$173.75.

The stock witnessed a -13.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.85%, and is 9.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 19.55% over the month.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has around 3539 employees, a market worth around $18.91M and $1.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.24% and -95.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Audacy Inc. (AUD) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.88M, and float is at 117.72M with Short Float at 9.08%.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Crowley John David, the company’s EVP & Chief Digital Officer. SEC filings show that Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $30001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Audacy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 49,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $0.41 per share for $20206.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the AUD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 48,491 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $21055.0. The insider now directly holds 1,895,163 shares of Audacy Inc. (AUD).