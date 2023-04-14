Which institution holds the most shares in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 15.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $45.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.98% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.58, the stock is 2.11% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 13.26% off its SMA200. BSY registered 0.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.59.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.47%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $12.40B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.84 and Fwd P/E is 43.40. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.78% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.03M, and float is at 207.07M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griswold Kirk B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Griswold Kirk B. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $42.98 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Bentley Barry J. (Director) sold a total of 298,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $42.72 per share for $12.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.3 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Bentley Barry J. (Director) disposed off 50,830 shares at an average price of $42.51 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 12,594,258 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).