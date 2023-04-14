Which institution holds the most shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is 26.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.15 and a high of $47.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $37.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.06% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -219.31% lower than the price target low of $12.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.02, the stock is 1.65% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.29% off its SMA200. CSIQ registered 14.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has around 13535 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $7.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.16% and -18.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.49M, and float is at 50.52M with Short Float at 7.90%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -35.24% down over the past 12 months and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is -0.14% lower over the same period. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is 167.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.