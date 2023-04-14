Which institution holds the most shares in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is -18.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.41 and a high of $27.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDNY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.12% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 28.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.36, the stock is -4.00% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. KDNY registered 40.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.85%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.12% and -22.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.27M, and float is at 62.26M with Short Float at 5.20%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krishnan Mahesh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Krishnan Mahesh sold 924 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $23.01 per share for a total of $21261.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1275.0 shares.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that King Andrew James (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $23.34 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16992.0 shares of the KDNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Jerel Davis (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $22.75 for $9.1 million. The insider now directly holds 210,996 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY).