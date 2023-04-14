Which institution holds the most shares in Elme Communities (ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELME stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $17.81, the stock is 1.66% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. ELME registered -26.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.05%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Elme Communities (ELME) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $209.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 197.89. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.35% and -30.92% from its 52-week high.

Elme Communities (ELME) Analyst Forecasts

Elme Communities is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year

Elme Communities (ELME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.49M, and float is at 86.48M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Elme Communities (ELME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times.

Elme Communities (ELME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -22.69% down over the past 12 months and American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) that is -49.89% lower over the same period.