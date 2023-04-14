Which institution holds the most shares in GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK)

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 78.51% and 40.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing -49.26% at the moment leaves the stock -28.13% off its SMA200. GCTK registered -67.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.17%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.01.

The stock witnessed a 196.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.52%, and is 289.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 145.13% over the week and 55.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 560.08% and -63.47% from its 52-week high.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.49M, and float is at 10.24M with Short Float at 0.18%.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -38.32% down over the past 12 months. OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is 0.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.