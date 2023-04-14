Which institution holds the most shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -19.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $21.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is 1.08% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -30.93% off its SMA200. KREF registered -44.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.71%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.07%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 49.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.33. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.19% and -46.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.70% this year

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.13M, and float is at 58.27M with Short Float at 5.79%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $82.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.51 per share for $82.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the KREF stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -2.95% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -46.90% lower over the same period. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is -7.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.