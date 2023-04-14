Which institution holds the most shares in The9 Limited (NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is 102.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 37.99% and 15.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 9.11% at the moment leaves the stock 5.54% off its SMA200. NCTY registered -57.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.05.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.70%, and is 47.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.94% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

The9 Limited (NCTY) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $28.87M and $60.85M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.76% and -62.66% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.36M, and float is at 24.41M with Short Float at 0.35%.