Which institution holds the most shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.36% off the consensus price target high of $6.32 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $3.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 6.79% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.93% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -29.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.80.

The stock witnessed a 6.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.85%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1134 employees, a market worth around $520.84M and $225.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.74. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.92% and -41.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.10% this year

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.57M, and float is at 107.65M with Short Float at 6.95%.