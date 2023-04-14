Which Institutions Own Shares In Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.59 and a high of $28.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $23.37, the stock is 1.09% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.44% off its SMA200. OFC registered -14.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.83.

The stock witnessed a -3.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.67%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $739.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.37 and Fwd P/E is 19.03. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.24% and -18.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.09M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $26.74 per share for a total of $91360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3941.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading 8.60% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -39.37% lower over the same period.