Which Institutions Own Shares In Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is 19.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.12 and a high of $52.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGV stock was last observed hovering at around $45.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.74% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.98% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.12, the stock is 6.37% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 11.03% off its SMA200. HGV registered -1.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.96%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $3.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.59% and -12.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.00M, and float is at 101.64M with Short Float at 6.32%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wang Mark D, the company’s. SEC filings show that Wang Mark D sold 49,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $47.69 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Brizi Jorge Pablo () sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $47.74 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30453.0 shares of the HGV stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.97% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -21.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.