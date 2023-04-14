Which Institutions Own Shares In Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)?

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) is 6.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.87 and a high of $57.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $50.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.9% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.22% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.16, the stock is 12.41% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 5.27% at the moment leaves the stock 10.21% off its SMA200. LEGN registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.23.

The stock witnessed a 12.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.31%, and is 10.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has around 1390 employees, a market worth around $8.24B and $117.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.73% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.60%).

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.07M, and float is at 162.73M with Short Float at 3.63%.