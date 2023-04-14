Which Institutions Own Shares In Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) is -7.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.31 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNOX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $28.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.79% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.52% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.82, the stock is 13.46% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 11.80% at the moment leaves the stock -34.44% off its SMA200. NNOX registered -39.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.89.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.58%, and is 25.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $351.84M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.44% and -58.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.41M, and float is at 47.59M with Short Float at 13.93%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 34.77% higher over the past 12 months.