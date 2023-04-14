Which Institutions Own Shares In SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)?

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) is 0.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.26 and a high of $27.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $25.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.72% off the consensus price target high of $42.92 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.44% lower than the price target low of $19.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.72, the stock is 1.18% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -0.45% off its SMA200. SKM registered -24.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.78%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 1.13% over the month.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) has around 34847 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $13.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.45M, and float is at 74.90M with Short Float at 2.61%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KT Corporation (KT) that is trading -21.18% down over the past 12 months and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) that is -6.39% lower over the same period. PLDT Inc. (PHI) is -32.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.