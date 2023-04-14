Which Institutions Own Shares In Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is 17.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.47 and a high of $37.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGH stock was last observed hovering at around $35.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $44.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.02% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.49% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.29, the stock is 14.05% and 11.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 17.51% off its SMA200. TGH registered 8.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a 13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.87%, and is 15.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $913.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.13M, and float is at 41.44M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading -4.49% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -5.24% lower over the same period. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 14.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.