Which Institutions Own Shares In Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)?

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is 15.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.09 and a high of $18.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is -0.88% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -2.65% off its SMA200. TRIN registered -28.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.44%, and is 11.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $428.24M and $145.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.30% this year

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.17M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Kyle Steven, the company’s President & CIO. SEC filings show that Brown Kyle Steven bought 3,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $49987.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46140.0 shares.

Trinity Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Estes Ronald E. (Director) bought a total of 263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $13.50 per share for $3550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22642.0 shares of the TRIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Kundich Ronald (Chief Credit Officer) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $10.46 for $3138.0. The insider now directly holds 126,704 shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN).

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) that is -28.31% lower over the past 12 months. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is -28.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.