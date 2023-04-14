Which Institutions Own Shares In Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)?

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) is -49.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is -14.25% and -33.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -35.93% off its SMA200. VLN registered -46.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.95.

The stock witnessed a -22.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.15%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has around 313 employees, a market worth around $274.49M and $90.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.63. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.67% and -55.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.63M, and float is at 89.08M with Short Float at 0.31%.